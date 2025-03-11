Port Louis [Mauritius], March 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, during his visit to Mauritius for the National Day celebrations, presented a series of symbolic gifts to Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool and First Lady Brinda Gokhool, reflecting India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

In a nod to India's rich agricultural heritage, the Mauritius president was gifted Makhana, a nutritious superfood from Bihar. This gift came at a significant time, as the Government of India recently announced in the 2025 Budget the establishment of a dedicated Makhana Board in Bihar.

The board aims to enhance production, processing, value addition, and marketing of makhana by organising farmers into Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and providing training and support to ensure they benefit from government schemes.

For the First Lady, PM Modi gifted an exquisite Banarasi saree, a traditional masterpiece from Varanasi renowned for its luxurious silk, intricate brocades, and opulent zari work.

Also among the gifts was a specially crafted brass and copper pot containing holy water from the Sangam in Prayagraj, collected during the ongoing Mahakumbh, a gesture symbolising the deep spiritual and civilisational bonds shared by India and Mauritius.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended the Mauritius National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, underlining the strong diplomatic and cultural ties between the two nations. During a special lunch hosted by President Gokhool, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and reaffirmed India's commitment to its enduring partnership with Mauritius. He described the event not just as a meal but as a symbol of the vibrant and close ties between the two countries.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Modi received a traditional Bihari welcome in Mauritius with a "geet gawai" programme hosted in his honour.

'Geet gawain' is a traditional Bhojpuri musical ensemble that embodies the rich cultural heritage brought to Mauritius by women from the Bhojpuri belt of India.

"Memorable welcome in Mauritius. One of the highlights was the deep rooted cultural connect, seen in the Geet-Gawai performance. It's commendable how the great Bhojpuri language thrives in the culture of Mauritius," PM Modi said in a post on X. (ANI)

