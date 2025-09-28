By Reena Bhardwaj

New York [US], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of Trinidad and Tobago was given a vibrant Indian welcome in New York City on Saturday on the sidelines of UNGA 80, complete with traditional dhol drums and Bhojpuri folk performances, as she attended a humanitarian event that will bring life-changing medical assistance to her nation.

The event, jointly organised by Jaipur Foot USA (BMVSS parent organisation), BRUHUD NY Seniors, and Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), celebrated the announcement of a major artificial limb fitting camp scheduled to begin in Trinidad on October 2. The 50-day camp will provide free prosthetic limbs to approximately 800 amputees, marking the 120th such international camp organised by the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS).

"We congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has contributed significantly not only to the people of India but also to those around the world," Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar declared at the gathering, expressing her deep appreciation for PM Modi's transformative global leadership.

Speaking at the New York event, Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar expressed her gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent historic visit to Trinidad in July 2025. "His visit was a powerful and tangible testament to the enduring friendship between our countries," she said, noting that Modi was only the fourth Indian prime minister to visit the Caribbean nation.

The Trinidad PM particularly praised Modi's emphasis on South-South cooperation, stating: "We welcome it as the North has always been dominant and PM Modi has really pressed on South-South cooperation. When he visited Trinidad and Tobago, he visited several countries in the south, Brazil, Ghana."

The Indian diaspora from Bihar delighted attendees with traditional Bhojpuri songs and dances, creating an atmosphere of cultural celebration around the humanitarian initiative. Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar appeared to thoroughly enjoy the performances, reflecting the deep cultural ties between the two nations.

Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, played a pivotal role in organising the camp. During the New York event, Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar unveiled the Viksit Bharat Run T-shirt, symbolising India's vision of a developed nation extending its reach globally.

The initiative emerged from discussions with former Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who suggested combining the medical camp with celebrations for Prime Minister Modi's birthday. The ceremony also marked the upcoming participation of Padma Bhushan D.R. Mehta, founder of Jaipur Foot, in the Trinidad camp's inauguration.

Beyond the humanitarian gesture, Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar highlighted India's support for Trinidad and Tobago's bid for a UN Security Council seat. "India supported our bid to get a seat on the UN Security Council. Several countries supported our plan and we look forward to working with India again in that regard," she noted.

The medical camp represents a significant outcome of PM Modi's Caribbean visit, which Persad-Bissessar described as having "significant economic outcomes" and "social impact that would immediately rebound to the less fortunate in our society." She emphasised how Modi's approach to international relations prioritises tangible benefits for ordinary citizens.

"I want to thank PM Modi very much. His recent visit marked a historic milestone," she added, highlighting how the Indian leader's personal engagement has elevated the relationship between the two nations to new heights.

Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, Indian High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, has been instrumental in facilitating the camp, which continues Jaipur Foot's global mission of providing affordable prosthetic care across 50 countries.

The initiative underscores India's growing soft power diplomacy, using humanitarian assistance and cultural connections to strengthen ties with nations across the Global South, while addressing critical healthcare needs in underserved communities. (ANI)

