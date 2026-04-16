New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held bilateral meetings with the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Christian Stocker, at Hyderabad House in the national capital, as part of the latter's four-day official visit to the country.

Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the Austrian Chancellor laid a wreath at Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

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"Remembering Bapu and his ideals. Federal Chancellor Dr. Christian Stocker of Austria paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, laying a wreath and reflecting on Gandhiji's enduring message of peace, non-violence and global harmony," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a post on X.

This marks Stocker's inaugural visit to India and his first official visit to the Asian continent since taking office in 2025.

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According to the MEA, the Chancellor held discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade, investment, technology, renewable energy, and cultural exchanges, with PM Modi.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora.

After the meeting, there will be an exchange of MoUs followed by press statements, the MEA said.

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Austrian Chancellor.

The meeting marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations, with high-level discussions scheduled to continue.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, stating, "Delighted to call on Federal Chancellor Dr Christian Stocker of Austria, as he begins his first official visit to India."

He further emphasised the potential for growth in the partnership, adding, "Confident that his discussions with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will open new avenues for greater cooperation across various domains."

The Chancellor is in India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Federal Minister of Economy, Energy and Tourism Dr. Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, senior officials, and business leaders.

Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. India and Austria share warm, friendly, and multifaceted ties rooted in shared democratic values. The successful visit of Prime Minister Modi to Austria in July 2024 had significantly elevated bilateral relations, and the current visit is seen as a continuation of high-level engagement between the two countries.

The visit of Chancellor Stocker also reflects the shared commitment of both nations to deepen and expand their partnership in emerging and priority areas of mutual interest, including trade, innovation, and sustainable development. (ANI)

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