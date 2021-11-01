Glasgow [UK] November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with members of the Indian community in Glasgow as he arrived to attend the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26) in the UK.

At COP-26, the parties are expected to work to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines; the mobilisation of climate finance; actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer; and keeping in reach the Paris Agreement goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

The COP-26 is going to be a multilateral event and an opportunity for "Prime Ministers of India and the UK to sit together and review the implementation, the progress that had been made on the roadmap 2030 in May 2021," High Commissioner of India to UK Gaitri Issar Kumar had said during an interview with ANI.

The COP-26 is set to take place under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) and the Summit will be attended by Heads of State/Government of more than 120 countries.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi arrived in Glasgow on Sunday (local time). The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to participate in the event.

Later in the day, PM Modi is also scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of COP-26 and will also meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss bilateral ties between India and the UK.

PM Modi is also slated to launch two important initiatives under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties.

This comes after PM Modi participated in the G20 summit and in the Summit on Global Supply Chain Resilience, on the sidelines of the G20. He also met outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Rome. (ANI)

