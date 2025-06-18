Kananaskis (Canada), Jun 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings with his global counterparts on the margins of the G7 Summit here, with discussions focusing on a range of issues such as trade, investment, counter-terrorism and global challenges.

Modi, who is here to attend the G7 Summit, Tuesday said he had a "very good meeting" with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and the two countries seek to work together in sectors like commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen, shipbuilding and more.

"Boosting India-Republic of Korea relations! PM @narendramodi and President @Jaemyung_Lee of the Republic of Korea had a productive meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade and commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen and more," the prime minister's office said in a post on X.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X that the two leaders "reaffirmed their commitment to deepening India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership by exploring new avenues for cooperation through partnerships in areas of trade & economy, critical & emerging technologies, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, culture & P2P among others.”

They also discussed regional and global issues, he said.

Modi on Tuesday also met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and said it was "always a delight to interact with my friend" and exchange perspectives on a wide range of issues. "India and France will keep working closely for the betterment of our planet," Modi said on X.

He also held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

"An exceptional conversation with Prime Minister Keir Starmer! India and UK ties are getting stronger, reflecting in the ground we've covered in areas like trade and commerce. We will keep working together to add even more momentum to this wonderful friendship, Modi said on X.

Modi also met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who said Italy and India are linked by a great friendship. "Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India's friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!" Modi said on X.

He also met with Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and shared perspectives on key global and regional issues, including priorities of the Global South.

It was the first meeting between the two leaders.

"Had a very good meeting with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. Personally congratulated her on her historic electoral win, becoming the first female Mexican President in two centuries," Modi said on X.

"We both see immense potential in India-Mexico ties growing even stronger in the times to come, especially in sectors like agriculture, semiconductors, critical minerals, healthcare and more. We also talked about ways to enhance people-to-people ties," he added.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Sheinbaum for the support extended by Mexico in India's fight against terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two leaders underscored the historical bonds of friendship between India and Mexico. They agreed to work towards further expanding ties in the areas of trade, investment, start-ups, innovation, science and technology and the automotive sector, and to promote people-to-people exchanges, the statement said.

They also highlighted the growing trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

"The growing opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector, where India can play an important role in supplying and producing affordable quality medicines and other pharmaceutical products, as also in agricultural and holistic health, figured prominently in the discussions," it added.

President Sheinbaum appreciated India's strides in technology, innovation and digital public infrastructure and expressed desire for cooperation with India in these areas, MEA said.

Prime Minister Modi underlined that the two countries should explore collaboration in the fields of semiconductors, AI, Quantum and critical minerals, it said.

He also met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment, defence and security, green energy and technology.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here, also exchanged views on regional and international developments. This was their first meeting since Chancellor Merz assumed office in May 2025.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Chancellor Merz for Germany's strong expression of solidarity with India and support to its actions in the fight against terrorism.

"The two leaders agreed that terrorism constitutes a major threat to peace and stability in the world," the MEA said.

In a post on X, Modi said he and Chancellor Merz had discussions on deepening defence and security linkages. "We will keep working together in areas like counter terrorism and striking down on terror financing," he said.

The prime minister also met with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. “Good to meet my friend, PM Albanese of Australia during the G7 Summit in Canada!” Modi said on X.

Modi also held "insightful deliberations" with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. "India and Japan remain committed to further deepening bilateral ties across various sectors," Modi said on X.

Sharing a photo of his interaction with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on X, Modi said he was happy to interact with him.

Modi was earlier welcomed by his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney as he arrived here for the G7 Outreach Session.

This is Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade.

