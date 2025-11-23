Johannesburg [South Africa], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday unveiled a Joint Initiative to counter terrorism financing, reinforcing their commitment to global security on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a post on X, the Office of the Prime Minister of India said, "PM @narendramodi met PM @GiorgiaMeloni in Johannesburg. They had a productive discussion on deepening ties across trade, investment, defence, innovation, AI, space and education. Both leaders also unveiled a Joint Initiative to enhance cooperation against the financing of terrorism, reinforcing shared commitment to global security."

The meeting marked a significant step in India-Italy relations, with both leaders committed to enhancing cooperation.

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership is growing from strength to strength, greatly benefitting the people of our nations," PM Modi posted on X.

They held productive talks in Johannesburg, focusing on deepening India-Italy ties across multiple sectors. Their discussion highlighted progress in trade, investment, defence, innovation, AI, space, and education.

The leaders welcomed the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29, boosting cooperation. Meloni supported India's 2026 AI Summit, promoting global AI collaboration.

In a post on X, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM Narendra Modi met PM Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Their talks centred around deepening India-Italy ties in trade, investment, technology, AI, defence and security, space, research, innovation and culture. Both leaders expressed satisfaction on the progress being made on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 which would benefit the two economies and peoples. The leaders adopted the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism which reiterates our common resolve to fight terrorism. PM Meloni expressed strong support for the AI Summit to be hosted by India in 2026."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa, engaging in discussions and sharing a warm moment. Their interaction was marked by smiles, handshakes, and warm greetings, highlighting the strong bond between India and Italy.

The two leaders were seen shaking hands, exchanging smiles, and sharing a light-hearted, candid conversation before the summit sessions began. Videos of the interaction quickly circulated online, highlighting their personal rapport, as noted at other global events such as the G7 Summit in June 2025.

This meeting followed their previous interaction at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, earlier in the year. Their strong relationship has been a talking point in diplomatic circles, further emphasised by PM Modi's preface to the Indian edition of Meloni's book I Am Giorgia, in which he highlighted the shared civilizational links between India and Italy.

The leaders held a bilateral meeting. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal were also present during the meeting.

Italyt's Prime Minister Meloni reiterated Italy's strong support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026. The leaders also agreed on taking steps to promote connectivity under the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) initiative, MEA stated.

The leaders had earlier met in June this year on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the growing friendship between India and Italy, stating that their bilateral relationship will continue to strengthen, benefiting both nations. (ANI)

