Windhoek [Namibia], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm ceremonial welcome in Namibia, marking the final leg of his five-nation tour and the first visit by an Indian PM to the African nation in nearly three decades.

He received the ceremonial welcome at the State House in Namibia.

The Indian national anthem was played during the event.

Later, Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, 'Heroes' Acre', which features a white obelisk rising against the Auas Mountains, with 174 burial plots for national heroes.

President Sam Nujoma established this memorial in 2002 after visiting Zimbabwe, marking the anniversary of Namibia's 1966 armed liberation struggle.

The memorial features a 5,000-seat grandstand, a viewing pavilion, a restaurant, and security personnel who maintain the grounds throughout operating hours.

PM Modi and the President of Namibia, Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, also reviewed the full range of India-Namibia relations during the talks, which took place today.

Sharing the details in a post on X, PM Modi said that discussions between India and Namibia were held on cooperation in areas such as digital technology, defence, security, agriculture, healthcare, education and critical minerals.

PM Modi underscored that discussions also explored ways to boost linkages in trade, energy, and petrochemicals. He expressed gratitude for the assistance from Namibia in Project Cheetah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the State House in Windhoek, Namibia, where the two leaders shook hands.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport and was met with a warm reception, as he was greeted by the Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

PM Modi also warmly greeted members of the diaspora, shaking hands, listening to their enthusiastic messages, and graciously accepting gifts and portraits presented by the community.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed his pride in the diaspora and how they have maintained their connection to their culture and traditions.

"The Indian community in Namibia is extremely optimistic about closer India-Namibia friendship, and this is reflected in the special welcome in Windhoek. I am extremely proud of our diaspora, particularly how they have retained a connection with their culture and traditions," PM Modi stated.

Sharing a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "PM Narendra Modi lands in the capital city of Windhoek, Namibia, to a warm welcome. He was received by Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Minister of International Relations and Trade of Namibia, at the airport. This is the first visit of the PM to Namibia."

The visit is expected to deepen ties between India and Namibia further. The two countries share a historic relationship rooted in India's steadfast support for Namibia's struggle for independence. India was among the earliest advocates for Namibian freedom, raising the issue at the United Nations as early as 1946 and hosting the first overseas office of the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) in 1986.

Namibia is gaining renewed international attention due to its abundant reserves of uranium, copper, cobalt, rare earth minerals, and recent oil discoveries. The country is a significant player in the global mining industry, ranking as the world's fourth-largest producer of uranium oxide and also producing high-quality diamonds and zinc.

With the increasing global demand for clean energy and battery storage, Namibia's potential for developing new mining projects for cobalt, lithium, and rare earth elements has become more relevant. This presents opportunities for growth and investment in the country's mining sector.

Bilateral trade between India and Namibia reached USD 814 million in 2023-24, with Indian exports accounting for more than half of this total. Indian investments in Namibia are estimated at nearly $800 million, primarily in the mining sector, including zinc and diamonds.

A notable example of the trust between the two nations is the successful translocation of eight cheetahs from Namibia to India's Kuno National Park in 2022, marking the world's first intercontinental transfer of a major carnivore species.

The countries are exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in mining, energy, health, agriculture and infrastructure. Negotiations for a Preferential Trade Arrangement between India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), with Namibia as coordinator, are ongoing. (ANI)

