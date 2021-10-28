Rome [Italy], October 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy beginning Friday provides tremendous opportunity to take forward the momentum of mutual ties, both in bilateral context and in terms of "our shared global responsibility,", India's envoy Neena Malhotra has said.

Speaking to ANI, Malhotra said PM Modi's visit will be his first visit to Rome after assuming office as Prime Minister.

The envoy said PM Modi will meet his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi and this will be first in-person meeting between the two leaders.

She said that the ties between the two countries have strengthened in the last few years and energy has become an important area of collaboration between the two countries.

PM Modi will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29 to 31 at the invitation of the Italian Prime Minister.

He will be in Glasgow, United Kingdom, on November 1, 2 for the COP26 meeting at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In Rome, the Prime Minister will join other G20 Leaders during the 16th summit in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change.

"PM Modi visit to Rome will be his first visit to Rome after assuming office. It will be the first visit by any Prime Minister in over 12 years. Though the visit is primarily for G20 Summit under the Italian presidency, the Prime Minister will be having a meeting with PM Draghi. This is going to be their first in-person meeting," the envoy said.

"This visit by Prime Minister Modi provides a tremendous opportunity to take forward that momentum that has gathered in last few years both in bilateral contexts and it contexts of our shared global responsibility," she added.

The envoy said that cooperation between India and Italy within G20 has deep roots.

She also noted that the ties between the two countries have enhanced further in the last few years, especially after the virtual summit last year.

Malhotra said that trade and economic relations are crucial components of "our relationships".

" Bilateral trade this year from January to July has seen a tremendous increase of nearly 36 per cent. There has been an increase in Italian investments in India which are despite pandemic and have been widely appreciated," she said.

"We have historical ties. We have trade linkages. The role of Indian soldiers, especially during World War II, has been deeply appreciated and commemorated through various events all through the year. The relationship between our two countries have enhanced further in the last few years especially after the virtual summit we had last year between our two prime ministers," she said.

The envoy said that the energy transition is the focus for both countries and there is tremendous scope for further cooperation. (ANI)

