Islamabad [Pakistan] August 5 (ANI): The opposition party in Pakistan have planned to launch a 'corruption paper' on alleged financial deceits done by Imran Khan's party during its three-year term.

Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb informed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will hold daily press conferences to expose failures of the Pakistan government, The Express Tribune reported.

"The people of Pakistan have been rendered helpless as they could no longer afford to feed, educate, pay for healthcare and their house expenses at the same time," Marriyum said.

Imran Khan had promised that there would be no taxes in the new budget but went on to impose new taxes of Rs360 billion as the inflation is touching 16 per cent, she added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) looting over a trillion rupees in sugar, flour, LNG, medicine, and wheat corruption, PM made rendered 5 million people jobless and pushed 20 million into abject poverty, The Express Tribune reported citing Maryam Aurangzeb.

She also said that the ruling party believes in stealing and buying elections, which was why it was not interested in serving the people.

Earlier, the PMN-L had also decided to hold protests against PTI, alleging rigging in recently-held Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's elections.

Open revolt was witnessed in the occupied region after Imran Khan's Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party won 25 seats.

The people were upset because of major interference by the PTI government in the election process of PoK in which clashes between the opposition parties were also reported.

Meanwhile, India has termed elections in Pakistan occupied Kashmir as a cosmetic exercise to camouflage illegal occupation and has lodged a protest with Pakistani authorities. (ANI)

