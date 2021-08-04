Tehran, August 4: Shia-dominated Iran will welcome Muharram 2021 this month. Muharram, the first month in Islamic calendar, assumes extra significance for Shia Muslims. During the first 10 days of Muharram, Shias mourn the martyrdom of Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, and his family members by self-flagellating. The Muharram 2021 date in Iran will be determined after moon sighting. Is Muharram Celebrated as Festival? Why Do Muslims Self-Flagellate on Ashura? When Will Muharram Chand Appear? All FAQs Answered.

Islamic calendar follows lunar cycle meaning a new month commences when the moon is sighted on 29th of the ongoing month. If the moon remains invisible on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days. Then a new month begins the next day. Muharram 2021, Ashura Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for the First Islamic Month?

When Is Muharram 2021 in Iran?

Depending upon moon sighting, Muharram 2021 in Iran will begin either from August 10 or August 11. August 9 will be 29th of Dhul Qadah, the last month in Islamic calendar. If the moon is sighted on August 9, Muharram 2021 in Iran will begin from August 10. If the moon is not sighted on August 9, Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days. In this case, Muharram 2021 in Iran will begin from August 11.

When Is Ashura in Iran?

If Muharram month begins from August 10, Muslims in Iran will observe Ashura August 19. Similarly, Ashura will fall on August 20 if Muharram commences from August 11 in Iran. Ashura is the day when Hussain his family members were martyred in the Battle of Karbala.

