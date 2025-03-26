Gilgit [PoGB], March 26 (ANI): The Diamer-Bhasha Dam protest in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) has entered its 40th consecutive day, as demonstrators remain resolute in their demands for justice and compensation, as reported by Pamir Times.

The protest, under the banner of the Huqooq Do, Dam Banao Tehreek movement, has gathered widespread attention due to its continued endurance and the unresolved issues faced by the people of the region.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Eid in KSA? Check Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr.

According to Pamir Times, a protester, speaking on behalf of the movement, expressed frustration over the government's lack of response. "We have been sitting here for 40 days, but our 31-point charter of demands has not been addressed. Despite facing accidents and challenges, our resolve has only grown stronger," they said. "We have already made plans for the future. Whatever decisions the planning committee makes, the people of PoGB will stand united."

The protesters have made it clear that if their demands are not fulfilled before Eid, they will continue their protests during the holiday. "They have spoiled our Ramzan and Eid. If our demands remain unmet, we will protest on Eid as well," one speaker stated, Pamir Times cited.

Also Read | US Elections Overhaul: President Donald Trump Cites India and Brazil As Examples in Executive Order To Overhaul American Election System.

The protesters' 31-point Charter of Demands includes calls for fair compensation, resettlement for affected communities, and greater support for local livelihoods. These demands stem from long-standing issues such as inadequate compensation for the land acquired for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project, insufficient resettlement plans, and the lack of proper livelihoods for the displaced individuals, as reported by Pamir Times.

The people of PoGB have long been marginalized, politically and socially, with limited representation in government bodies, leading to the feeling of being ignored and sidelined by authorities.

The protest, which has garnered growing support, highlights the urgent need for greater political representation, accountability, and a more equitable distribution of resources. Protest leaders vowed to continue their fight until the government addresses their concerns and delivers on its promises. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)