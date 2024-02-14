Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], February 14 (ANI): The prominent members of the Awami Action Committee (AAC) announced on Wednesday that the protest against the government will continue in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The announcement by AAC was made in the context of the inability of the government to fulfil its promises under the mutually agreed-upon conditions of the previously submitted charter of demands.

A core member of the AAC, Ehsan Ali, during the protest said, "In the last meeting between the public representatives and the regime, we were assured that they will soon shut down the special power lines and will restart the closed powerhouses, to ease the issue of massive power cuts that has been affecting the general public. We were also assured that no revengeful action would be taken against our members. However, the government has not kept its word, in any way".

"Moreover, the conditions have gone from bad to worse as we now receive electricity for only one hour. And our party members are being repeatedly arrested for baseless reasons. Our people were arrested. In several cities like Danyore, Nagar Khas and Chilas our party members are being arrested for baseless reasons".

The GB activist further stated, "The AAC stands firm with the people of GB regardless of the government keeping its word and arresting our people. Even the Supreme Court of Pakistan knows about our protest and they have already agreed with our 15-point charter of demands. Hence, we are ready to continue our protests, and we will not budge in any case. And there will be no negotiations on the previously submitted charter of demands, as it consists of the demands of a particular section of, or support a particular party or person. It is a unified demand kept ahead by the people of GB. Hence there will be no negotiations regarding that."

Another activist belonging to Gilgit Baltistan, named Baba Jan, claimed that "we have gathered here in huge number, we now have more participants in the protest and we are much stronger. You (the regime) have been baselessly arresting our party members and have, which is an act of suppression, and will not be tolerated at all. We are not terrorists or anti-social elements, we are just raising our demands in front of the government, hence you cannot arrest us on charges of Anti-Terrorism Act".

Another protester in the protest also mentioned that "despite assuring us that there will be no retaliatory arrest of the protestors, the government has been arresting our people. This is just a sign of their aggression, and it also shows that they are afraid of our successful protests, which is resulting in the arrest of our people. Hence, we want to remind the government of the promises that they had made with us, stop retaliatory arrest, and release the already arrested AAC members. And if these demands are not met, we will strengthen our protest even further". (ANI)

