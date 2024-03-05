Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Warsaw (Poland), Mar 5 (AP) Polish media reported on Tuesday that three unidentified objects looking like weather balloons have been found in the country's northeast, and some of them had Cyrillic inscriptions.

The objects were in Poland's Mazury lake district, between 20 kilometers and 100 kilometers (12 miles and 60 miles) from the border with Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad.

Private radio RMF FM said none of the balloons had any special devices attached to them.

Emilia Plawska of local police in Szczytno told the media that the military had been notified and would inspect the objects.

A spokesman for the regional police, Rafal Jackowski, said there have been “many” incidents with meteorological balloons in the area.

Poland supports neighbouring Ukraine in its war against Russia and accuses Moscow of waging a hybrid war against Poland. (AP)

