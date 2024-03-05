Houston, March 5: A 12-year-old boy was tragically shot and killed in his family's apartment in East Harris County, Texas, in what authorities are calling a "targeted" attack. The victim, identified as Carlos Fernandez, was asleep in his bedroom alongside his two younger sisters, aged six and seven, when gunfire erupted around 3 am on Monday, March 4. As per Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the assailant approached the apartment window and fired shots directly into the children's bedroom, fatally striking Carlos. Miraculously, his sisters, as well as their mother and another man who was also present in the apartment, escaped unharmed.

According to multiple reports, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and authorities are actively searching for the suspect, who fled the scene in a pickup truck. Investigators have not disclosed any information regarding the potential relationship between the shooter and the Fernandez family, nor have they provided details on why the apartment unit was targeted. Neighbours reported hearing loud noises and the sound of a woman crying following the shooting. US Murder-For-Hire Case: Indian National Nikhil Gupta Asked ‘Hitman’ Not To Kill Sikh Separatist Leader Around Scheduled Meetings Between India and US.

Some residents expressed concerns about the family's safety, noting previous police presence outside their apartment just three days prior to the fatal incident, as per reports. Carlos Fernandez was described by loved ones as adorable, helpful, and cherished by his family. Galena Park Independent School District confirmed he was a student at Cobb's 6th-grade campus. Counseling services have been made available to students and staff members grieving the loss of their classmate. US Murder Case: Man Who Killed His Mother and Stuffed Her Body in a Box in New York Could Walk Free if Cleared During Mental Health Assessment.

In the wake of the tragedy, Carlos' family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover unexpected expenses. The community has rallied behind them, offering prayers and support during this difficult time. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist in the investigation. The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers can be contacted with tips or leads.

