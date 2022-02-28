New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Asserting that Poland is cooperating with India in its evacuation process, Polish Ambassador Adam Burakowski said that there will be special flights for Indian students, adding that over two lakh people have crossed the country's border so far.

Speaking to ANI, the Polish envoy to India said: "Already more than 2 lakh people have crossed the border into Poland including Indian students. The border points are overcrowded but we are receiving everyone with a warm heart."

"There will be special flights for Indian students. Poland is cooperating and will also help India's High-level delegation in the evacuation process. Indian nationals can cross into Poland border without any visa," he added amid the tension between Russia and Ukraine.

In an advisory to Indian nationals on Saturday, the embassy stressed that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with Embassies in the neighboring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens.

"All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv," the advisory read.

"Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation," it added.

The embassy further advised Indians to stay in western cities of Ukraine where access to water, food, accommodation, and basic amenities is relatively safer.

Meanwhile, the fifth flight carrying 249 stranded Indian nationals have departed from Romania's Bucharest for Delhi under operation Ganga, informed External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday.

"The fifth #OperationGanga flight, carrying 249 Indian nationals, departed from Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Extending support, Adam Burakowski said that Poland is helping Ukraine by providing ammunition and other types of support.

"We support Ukraine and are helping it in providing ammunition and all types of support. The whole European Union airspace is closed for Russian aircraft including private jets. Japan, US and other countries have also imposed sanctions on Russia," the Ambassador said further.

Russian military continues to advance in the capital city of Ukraine, according to media reports. Explosions in parts of Kyiv were heard on Friday as Russian forces approached the city, media reports said on Saturday.

Videos from eyewitnesses show explosions taking place in the Ukrainian capital city. (ANI)

