Belleview (US), Apr 12 (AP) A Florida teen was fatally wounded while he and a friend took turns wearing body armour and shooting each other, police said.

Christopher Leroy Broad, 15, died the evening of April 3 after being rushed to a hospital, according to police in Belleview, a community about 95 kilometers northwest of Orlando.

Following the teen's death, investigators determined that Broad and a 17-year-old had been taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest which contained a form of body armour, a police news release said. The 17-year-old shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest, and Broad was hit, officials said.

The 17-year-old was arrested Thursday and he has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm.

Police didn't say what kind of gun was being used or who owned it.

A 16-year-old boy who witnessed the shooting initially lied to police about what had happened, according to authorities. They said the boy has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement.

Both teens have been charged as adults. (AP)

