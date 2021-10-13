Memphis (Tennessee), Oct 13 (AP) Police said they are investigating a shooting Tuesday at a post office in Tennessee.

The shooting occurred at the post office branch in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis, according to authorities.

Also Read | G20 Summit On Afghanistan: PM Narendra Modi Stresses on Preventing Afghan Territory from Becoming Source of Radicalisation, Terrorism.

The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon. Federal authorities and Memphis police were on the scene.

No details were immediately released by authorities. (AP)

Also Read | Indian Economy Expected To Grow at 9.5% This Year and 8.5% in 2022, Says IMF Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)