Budapest (Hungary), Jan 13 (AP) Three police officers in Hungary's capital were stabbed while responding to a call at an apartment building, and one of them died of his injuries, Hungarian police said on Friday.

Police received a call late Thursday reporting that a man had broken down the door of a neighbouring apartment in Budapest's 11th district and was attempting to enter.

Also Read | Wells Fargo Profit Falls 50% on Higher Reserves, Costs – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The man attacked the responding officers when they tried to take him into custody and then ran into the street, the city's police department said.

One officer fired a warning shot and then shot the fleeing man in the leg, Budapest police said. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital along with the wounded officers.

Also Read | COVID-19: Germany To Scrap Mask Mandate in Long-Distance Trains and Buses From February 2.

The officer who later died of his injuries was a 29-year-old sergeant major with Budapest's 11th district police, according to a police statement. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)