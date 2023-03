Islamabad [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Pakistan ordered the collection of toll tax from everyone, including politicians, judges and generals. The exemption will be given to on-duty personnel of the armed forces and police only, the Dawn reported.

"No one should be exempt, including judges and generals visiting their homes and taking private trips," said PAC chairman Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday as per the Dawn report.

Also Read | Police Say 4 Dogs Were Tied to Heavy Objects and Drowned in a Pond in Oklahoma City. … – Latest Tweet by BNO News Live.

Further, according to the report, the PAC chief said no motorway should be closed due to VIP movement, taking exception to reports that the Islamabad-Lahore motorway was closed for several hours last week.

"Nobody is above the law and the Constitution," Khan was quoted as saying in the report.

Also Read | BREAKING: Reuters Reports the US is Sounding out Allies About Imposing New Sanctions on … – Latest Tweet by The Spectator Index.

He stressed that it was imperative to eradicate "VIP culture" to ensure the country's political and economic stability.

The secretary for the Ministry of Communications informed the committee that the payment of toll tax was being relaxed for legislators on the parliament's directive, but they were now being asked to pay the levy after the withdrawal of the exemption.

"We are bound by the PAC's directives," the secretary, Muhammad Khurram Agha, was quoted as saying in the Dawn report.

The PAC members expressed concern over the non-appearance by the Director General of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), despite repeated requests, and summoned him to the next meeting.

The PAC reviewed the audit paras for 2020-21 and 2021-22 of the ministry of communications.

The meeting noted there were several instances where funds had lapsed. But the ministry's version was that the mistakes were not deliberate.

In a few cases, funds were not released in time while in one case, the lapsed amount was negligible, it said.

In yet another case, inadequate funds were released for the completion of projects, it noted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)