Washington [US], Aug 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said he has directed Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to notify the United Nations Security Council the decision to restore all snapback sanctions on Iran.

"Today I'm directing the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the UN Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all of the previously suspended United Nations sanctions on Iran, it's a snapback," Trump said during a press briefing.

Also Read | US Won't Seek Death Penalty Against Pair of IS Militants Suspected in Beheadings of Western Hostages.

Later in the day, US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said, "Secretary Pompeo will travel to New York City on August 20-21 to notify the United Nations Security Council that the United States will initiate the process to restore UN sanctions on Iran. Thirty days after Secretary Pompeo's notification, a range of UN sanctions will be restored, including the requirement that Iran suspends all enrichment-related activities. This will also extend the 13-year arms embargo on Iran."

"Secretary Pompeo's notification to the Council follows its inexcusable failure last week to extend the arms embargo on the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism and anti-Semitism. Secretary Pompeo will also meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss Iran and other issues of shared concern," Ortagus added.

Also Read | Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan Splinter Groups Join Hands to Disrupt Afghan Peace Process.

The Sputnik reported that the snapback procedure is outlined in UN Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, and stipulates that if one of the signatories finds another to be in significant non-performance of commitments under the accord the UN Security Council would have a vote on whether to continue with the suspension of the economic sanctions against Tehran.

Under the 2015 nuclear agreement, all previous sanctions on Iran would be restored if the US vetoes the resolution. However, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement on May 8, 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)