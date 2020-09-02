Washington D.C. [US], September 2 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday expressed concerns over China's actions in Tibet in the wake of Chinese President Xi Jinping's call to promote "sinicisation" of Tibetan Buddhism.

He called upon Beijing to enter into dialogue with Dalai Lama or his representatives without preconditions to reach a settlement.

"We are concerned about Chinese actions in Tibet in light of General Secretary's recent call to sinicise Tibetan Buddhism and fight splitsim there," Pompeo said at a press briefing.

"We continue to call upon Beijing to enter into dialogue with Dalai Lama or his representatives without preconditions to reach a settlement that resolves their differences," he added.

Terming China as the most flagrant violator of the Convention on the Law of the Sea, Pompeo said nations across the world are registering their disapproval.

He also accused China of bullying its neighbours. "That bullying is also evident in South China Sea. Last week, the US imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on Chinese individuals and entities responsible for CCP's Imperialism there, doing things such as unlawful energy surveillance activities in the economic zones of Philippines and other countries."

"More missile tests were done in China last year than all western nations combined. If you're going to be serious, you've to use those in a way that is consistent with how nations undertake obligation under nuclear proliferation treaties," Pompeo said.

According to a Pentagon report, China is seeking to establish a more robust overseas logistics and basing infrastructure to allow the PLA to project and sustain military power at greater distances.

According to "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China (PRC) 2020" report, a global PLA military logistics network could both interfere with US military operations and support offensive operations against the United States as the PRC's global military objectives evolve.

"Beyond its base in Djibouti, the PRC is very likely already considering and planning for additional military logistics facilities to support naval, air, and ground forces projection. The PRC has likely considered Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola, and Tajikistan as locations for PLA military logistics facilities," the report said. (ANI)

