Washington D.C. [US], July 11 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Friday (local time) spoke to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, wherein the two leaders discussed among other things, US-EU cooperation in confronting China.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas today to discuss Germany's priorities for its presidencies of the Council of the European Union and the United Nations Security Council, which began July 1," said a State Department spokesperson.

Also Read | TikTok App Banned by Amazon in US, Employees Asked to Delete Chinese Application From Smartphones: Report.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Maas also discussed the path forward to economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S.-EU cooperation in confronting China, and steps toward a lasting cessation to violence and progress on political dialogue in Libya," the State Department.

Pompeo "underscored U.S. commitment to the Transatlantic relationship and the need for continued coordinated action to confront global challenges".

Also Read | Hagia Sophia, Former Cathedral, Can be Converted Into Mosque, Rules Turkey Court.

Relations between US and China have been on downward spiral with two countries being at loggerheads on a range of issues.

China on Friday rejected US sanctions on Chinese officials and said it will impose "reciprocal measures" on US institutions and individuals.

"We firmly reject US sanctions on Chinese officials. The wrong move is serious interference in China's internal affairs and detrimental to China-US relations. China decides to impose reciprocal measures on US institutions and individuals with egregious behaviours on Xinjiang," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian, said on Friday during a press briefing.

The US had on Thursday (local time) imposed sanctions and visa restrictions against some senior officials of Chinese Communist Party in response to the human rights violations in Xinjiang.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said in a statement that he was designating three senior CCP officials under relevant US laws for their involvement in gross violations of human rights and they and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)