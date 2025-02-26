Rome, Feb 26 (AP) The Vatican said Wednesday that Pope Francis has shown further slight improvement as he battles double pneumonia, but doctors still say his prognosis is still guarded.

A CT chest scan taken Tuesday evening showed the “normal evolution” of an infection as it is being treated. Blood tests have confirmed an improvement, according to the Vatican's late update.

The slight kidney insufficiency detected a few days ago has receded, and Francis is continuing to receive respiratory physiotherapy. It was the first time the Vatican has said Francis was receiving physiotherapy to help him expel fluid from his lungs.

Francis resumed work in the afternoon, after receiving the Eucharist in the morning. (AP)

