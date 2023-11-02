Lisbon [Portugal], November 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday addressed the Indian diaspora in Portugal and highlighted the Mediterranean country's role in promoting closer India-EU ties.

The EAM recognized the relevance of the Migration and Mobility Partnership in a Global workplace and appreciated the need for direct air connectivity.

He also urged the Indian community to contribute to the 50th-anniversary celebrations of India-Portugal diplomatic ties

"Addressed the Indian Community in Portugal. Thank FM @JoaoCravinho for joining. Highlighted Portugal's contribution in promoting closer India-EU ties. The Porto 2021 Summit is a milestone. Recognized the relevance of the Migration and Mobility Partnership in a Global workplace. Appreciated the need for direct air connectivity," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, "Shared the transformation underway in India that provides new opportunities for cooperation. Urged the community to contribute to the 50th-anniversary celebrations of our diplomatic ties".

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar, along with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho, delivered a joint statement during a press briefing in Portugal, where both ministers discussed various aspects of the India-Portugal relationship.

EAM stressed that Indo-Portugal relations had seen a lot of new energy and activities for several sectors, noting that trade and investment are clearly a strong driving force.

He further emphasised that Indian IT companies have made their mark in Portugal.

Additionally, Jaishankar expressed joy that India's main milk and dairy company, Amul, is the first Indian regional sponsor of the Portuguese national football team.

Earlier in the morning, Jaishankar called on Portugal President Augusto Santos Silva. "We had a discussion on our political and parliamentary exchanges that I value very much. In our own meeting today, we have had a very detailed assessment of our bilateral partnership," he said.

He further said, "We are going to ask our joint economic committee to follow up on some of our discussion and see what more we could be doing in health, pharmaceuticals and renewable energy."

Jaishankar is in Portugal for a two-day visit from October 31-November 1. Notably, India and Portugal have grown mutually beneficial relations in all spheres, which have strengthened over time.

Following his Portugal visit, EAM Jaishankar will travel to Italy on a bilateral visit from November 2-3. During his visit, EAM will meet his counterpart, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Minister of Defence and Minister for 'Made in Italy'. He is also expected to meet the top leadership of the country. (ANI)

