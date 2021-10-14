Memphis (US), Oct 14 (AP) A US Postal Service letter carrier who shot a manager and a supervisor before killing himself at a Tennessee postal facility was not a violent person and was being bullied at work by his superiors, his mother said Thursday.

Tracey Haley told The Associated Press that her 28-year-old son, Johntra Haley, was the person who shot two postal service co-workers Tuesday at a sorting facility in Memphis.

Also Read | Bangladesh Durga Puja Violence: India Terms Incident 'Disturbing', Says Indian High Commission in Touch With Authorities.

She said her son had called her and told her he was being bullied by his bosses.

“He was a church going person. It's just the people at the job was bullying him,” she said.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman Attends 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Washington.

“My son went to that job faithfully every day, worked long hours … comes home stressed because they're talking to him any kind of way.”

Haley spoke to an AP journalist at the apartment complex where her son lived as postal inspectors took the man's sister aside for questioning. The inspectors declined comment.

She said she feels sorry for the families of the victims, and apologized to them.

Customer service manager James Wilson and customer service supervisor Demetria Dortch were killed, according to Shri Green, an area vice president with the National Association of Postal Supervisors.

Law enforcement authorities have released little to no information about the shootings or those killed.

Postal inspectors have not responded to repeated requests for comment, and The Associated Press has been unable to reach the victims' families for their comment.

Friends of Dortch have posted messages on social media calling her a good friend and great supervisor.

Wilson was described in local media as "a humble soul, one of the nicest supervising managers you could ever wish there was,” by his cousin, postal worker Roxanne Rogers.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)