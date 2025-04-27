Berlin [Germany], April 27 (ANI): In solemn remembrance of the 26 innocent Hindus who lost their lives in the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple Berlin, Germany organised a Shanti Homa (Prayer for the peace).

The Indian Hindu community came together in prayer, mourning the lives lost and offering collective strength to the bereaved families.

"Through sacred rituals and heartfelt prayers, we expressed our deepest condolences and unwavering solidarity with the victims and the people of India. This gathering was not only an act of mourning but also a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to peace, unity, and resilience. In this time of sorrow, we stand together -- unshaken, compassionate, and proud -- honouring the memories of the departed and drawing strength from our collective spirit," a statement by the temple said.

"May peace prevail, and may the memories of the victims continue to inspire unity and courage," the statement added.

Earlier, in a strong show of solidarity with the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian diaspora in France organised a mass protest at the iconic Eiffel Tower (Place du Trocadero) on Sunday.

Dozens of members from the Indian community gathered, holding placards, chanting slogans, and waving Indian flags, sending out a loud and clear message against terrorism and its alleged sponsors.

The protesters squarely blamed Pakistan for harbouring and supporting terror activities that continue to claim innocent lives in Kashmir. Holding banners, the demonstrators called upon the international community to recognise and act firmly against state-sponsored terrorism.

At a time when the country is mourning the loss of 26 lives at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam horrors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, in his monthly radio programme, assured the affected families that the perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the "harshest" response.

While addressing the 121st episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi stated, "The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done. The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response." (ANI)

