Washington, May 14 (PTI) The US defense forces are preparing to send 159 oxygen concentrators to India via a commercial flight next week, the Pentagon said.

"Defense Logistics Agency is preparing 159 oxygen concentrators at Travis Air Force Base. They are scheduled to ship via commercial air for a Monday, that's the 17th of May, delivery to India," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said at a news conference on Thursday.

"We obviously remain in close communication and touch with our partners in the Indian government and stand by to continue to assist in any way that would be helpful," he said in response to a question.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has also made it very clear that he wants the Pentagon to lean in and do as much as it can, obviously in full coordination and consultation with leaders in India, Kirby said.

