New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention will be held from January 8-10 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards at the PBD Convention in the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations.

The theme of the 17th Pravas Bharatiya Divas is "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal," according to the statement released by Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The tradition of celebrating Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) began in 2003. Notably, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was conducted in a virtual format with the theme "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in 2021 during the pandemic.

A Jury-cum-Awards Committee, with the Vice-President as the Chairman and External Affairs Minister as the Vice-Chair and other distinguished members considered the nominations for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023. According to the press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the awardees represent the excellence achieved by the Indian diaspora in various sectors.

The awardees recommended by Jury-cum-Awards Committee for conferment of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2023 include Jagadish Chennupati, Sanjeev Mehta, Dilip Loundo, Alexander Maliakel John, Vaikuntam Iyer Lakshmanan, Joginder Singh Nijjar, Ramjee Prasad, Kannan Ambalam, Amal Kumar Mukhopadhyay.

Furthermore, the awardees recommended by the jury include Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Reena Vinod Pushkarna, Maqsooda Sarfi Shiotani, Rajagopal, Amit Kailash Chandra Lath, Parmanand Sukhumal Daswani, Piyush Gupta, Mohanlal Hira, Sanjaykumar Shivabhai Patel, Sivakumar Nadesan and Dewanchandrebhose Sharman.

Archana Sharma, Justice Frank Arthur Seepersad, Siddharth Balachandran, Chandrakant Babubhai Patel, Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, Rajesh Subramaniam, Ashok Kumar Tiwary are the awardees included recommended by the jury-cum-awards committee.

The MEA in the press release said, "The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. PBSA is conferred by the Hon'ble President of India as part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin or an organization / institution organization/institution established and run by the Non-Resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin in recognition of their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad." (ANI)

