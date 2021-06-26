New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday extended greetings to Madagascar on the occasion of 61st Independence Day and said New Delhi values its "long-standing friendship" with the island nation.

In a message to Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, President Kovind said that India attaches great importance to the well-being, development and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region where Madagascar is an "important partner".

"On behalf of the Government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend our warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and the people of Madagascar on the occasion of your National Day," he wrote in the message.

Underlining that India and Madagascar share warm and friendly relations, the Indian President said: "I am confident that under your (Rajoelina's) able leadership, our relationship will continue to grow and strengthen in the years to come. I look forward to working closely with you."

Madagascar on Saturday celebrated the 61st anniversary of its independence day.

Madagascar gained its independence on June 26, 1960, following six decades of French colonial rule.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to Twitter to extend wishes on Madagascar's National Day.

"Best wishes to FM @Tehindrazanari1 and the Government and people of Madagascar on their National Day. Our relationship will develop in line with India's SAGAR policy," he tweeted (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)