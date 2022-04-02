By Amit Kumar

Ashgabat [Turkmenistan], April 2 (ANI): President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday visited the Kipchak Mausoleum and Independence Monument Ashgabat during his visit and took part in the wreath-laying ceremony in both places.

By tradition, foreign guests plant a young tree on the Alley of Honorary Guests near the Independence Monument. President Ram Nath Kovind first visited Kipchak Mausoleum and then went to Independence Monument. A tree was planted by the President at Independence Monument.

The "Independence Monument" is a monument located in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The design of this building was inspired by traditional Turkmen tents and the traditional headgear worn by Turkmen girls. Elements of the building commemorate the independence date of Turkmenistan, September 27.

The monument was erected by the Turkish company Polimeks in 2001, to the tenth anniversary of the Independence of Turkmenistan.

'Kipchak Mausoleum' is a mosque, constructed by the French company Bouygues, which was built in the hometown of former President Saparmurat Niyazov. It opened on October 22, 2004, and was built by Niyazov with a mausoleum in preparation for his death. Niyazov died two years later and was buried in the mausoleum on December 24, 2006. (ANI)

