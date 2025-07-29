President Droupadi Murmu with the newly appointed envoys of the Dominican Republic, Timor-Leste, Sri Lanka, and Gabon during the credentials presentation ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi (Image: X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday received credentials from the envoys of four nations at a formal ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu received credentials from Francisco Manuel Compres Hernandez, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic; Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste; Pradeepa Mahishini Colonne, High Commissioner of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; and Guy Rodrigue Dikayi, High Commissioner of the Gabonese Republic, according toa

Also Read | 'This Is From Moses': Researcher Claims To Find Reference to 'Moses' in Inscriptions Discovered in Ancient Egyptian Mine.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1950109410895819206

The ceremony marked the beginning of the envoys' diplomatic assignments in India.

Also Read | Fact Check: Has Julian Brown Gone Missing After Building Plastoline Machine That Turns Plastic Into Fuel? Atlanta Inventor’s Mother Debunks ‘Disappearance’ Claims.

Earlier on May 29, Murmu accepted the credentials of Ambassadors and High Commissioners of six countries at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President's Secretariat said in a statement.

As per the statement, the President accepted credentials from the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Thailand, Costa Rica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Turkey, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

They are-- Chavanart Thangsumphant, Ambassador of Thailand; Nestor Gabriel Baltodano Vargas, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica; Gurdip Bath, High Commissioner of Saint Kitts and Nevis; Ali Murat Ersoy, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye; M Riaz Hamidullah, High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and Azamat Yeskaraev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On February 20, envoys of Denmark, Palestine, Panama, Sudan and Guyana presented credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Those who presented credentials to President Murmu were: Panama's Ambassador to India Alonso Correa Miguel, Guyana's High Commissioner to India Dharamkumar Seeraj, Sudan's Ambassador to India Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, Denmark's Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Palestine's Ambassador to India Abdullah Mohammad A. Abushawesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)