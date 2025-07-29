Fact Check: Has Julian Brown Gone Missing After Building Plastoline Machine That Turns Plastic Into Fuel? Atlanta Inventor's Mother Debunks 'Disappearance' Claims

Mumbai, July 29: Is Julian Brown missing? People are looking online to find out, as it is claimed that the 21-year-old self-taught inventor from Atlanta, US, has gone missing after building the Plastoline machine that turns plastic into fuel. Notably, Julian Brown stirred concern across social media after he mysteriously disappeared following a series of cryptic Instagram posts. Brown's last message on the photo and video sharing platform was on July 9 when he urged his followers to keep him in their prayers. This led to widespread speculation.

Soon, rumours about Julian Brown's disappearance spread like wildfire, with netizens jumping to their conclusions. One user shared Brown's video and wrote, "He hasn’t been seen in over 2 weeks despite having over 1 million followers on instagram and TikTok," while a second user commented, "Julian Brown who invented a way of converted plastic waste into usable fuel has been reported as missing." "Julian Brown has been missing since July 9th," a third user wrote. Scroll below to know if Julian Brown has gone missing. Who Is Julian Brown? What Has He Invented? Is He Really Missing? What Is Plastoline? All About Atlanta Inventor and His Mysterious ‘Disappearance’.

Julian Brown Is Safe, Says Nia Brown

Julian Brown's mother, Nia Brown, has denied her son's "disappearance" claim. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Nia said, "I can confirm Julian is safe, but in the best interest of his security, I'm not able to provide any more information." It must be recalled that Julian Brown is an Atlanta-based inventor and influencer who has reportedly been missing for nearly three weeks. He goes by the name "naturejab" and has 1.8 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

Julian Brown's bio states, "Plastic is Fuel!" He reportedly disappeared after developing the Plastoline machine. Plastoline is a device that uses microwave pyrolysis technology to convert plastic waste into clean-burning fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and even jet fuel. Brown's invention promises to be revolutionary as it turns harmful plastic pollution into valuable energy sources. He claimed that Plastoline can recycle plastic waste and convert it into gasoline. Who Is Harry Bolz? Elon Musk Again Baffles Internet by Changing X Account Name, Check Here.

So the alleged claims that Julian Brown is missing are false. Brown's mother Nia, confirmed that her son is keeping a low profile for his own safety.

