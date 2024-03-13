Port Louis [Mauritius], March 13 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu successfully concluded her State visit to Mauritius on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth accorded a warm send-off to the President at the airport, as she wrapped up the historic visit.

Also Read | India-Bhutan Sign MoU on General Supply of Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants.

In a post on X, the official spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "A historic visit concludes! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn successfully wraps up her 3-day State Visit to Mauritius, setting a new landmark in bilateral ties."

"PM @KumarJugnauth accorded a warm send-off to the President at the airport," the MEA added.

Also Read | Union Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Approves Three Pacts With Bhutan as Part of India's Neighbourhood First Policy.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1767886705300791542?s=20

Earlier today, Murmu, in an address at the State House said that the culture of Mauritius is similar to that of India.

She said, "The language, culture, and tradition of Mauritius are similar to India's. I feel like I have come to the home of an Indian brother...I could feel India's taste and fragrance..."

President Murmu also visited the Intercontinental Slavery Museum in Port Louis, Mauritius before concluding the trip.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu declared India's advancement across all domains, emphasizing the nation's dynamic and progressive trajectory. She said that the 'New Bharat' is on the brink of joining the top three global economies, underscoring its significant strides in various sectors.

"The new Bharat of today is making strides in all spheres. It is dynamic, progressive, assertive and is firmly on the way to becoming one of the top three global economies," President Murmu said.

Reiterating the economic growth of India, the President said, "This opens up new avenues and opportunities for the youth of Mauritius. I'm pleased to announce that with the extension of OCI card eligibility to Indian origins of the 7th generation, many more young Mauritians will be able to reconnect to the land of their ancestors. India has always stood by Mauritius, and Mauritius in the past."

"Our ties are comprehensive covering every aspect of cooperation. Our decades-long development partnership is a shining example of India's commitment to contribute towards the developmental journey of Mauritius and enhance the quality of life for common people. I had the gesture of the government of Mauritius of naming the station as radio after Mahatma Gandhi as well as depicting the famous Dandi Yatra at the station that holds special significance to both our countries," she added.

President Murmu also highlighted the significance of March 12 for both countries, saying that the date marks the beginning of Dandi March (Dandi Satyagraha) led by Mahatma Gandhi and Mauritius Independence Day.

"On this auspicious day March 12th which is special for both our countries. The day on which the historic Dandi march was led by Mahatma Gandhi in India in 1930 and the date adopted as Mauritius independence. Allow me to convey my heartfelt wishes and congratulations as well as from the people of India on this joyful occasion," she said.

President Murmu arrived in Mauritius on March 11. PM Pravind Jugnauth welcomed President Murmu at the airport with full honours.

She earlier announced that India has approved a special provision to grant an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card to the 7th generation of Indian-origin people in Mauritius. The decision would allow the younger Mauritians of Indian origin to become overseas citizens of India and reconnect with the land of their ancestors.

She paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi while remembering the special significance of the date (March 12) for the two nations. Notably, Mahatma Gandhi started the famous salt march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12, 1930.

President Murmu was also conferred with the honorary degree of Doctor of Civil Law by the University of Mauritius on Tuesday in recognition of the profound depth of the bilateral relationship between the two nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)