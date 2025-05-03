Journalists rally against what they call, curbing press freedom and controlling the digital landscape, during a protest in Islamabad (File Image/Reuters)

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 3 (ANI): Pakistan has fallen to 158th place in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, marking a steep decline in free speech amid what observers describe as growing authoritarianism.

The index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) warned that Pakistan is becoming increasingly repressive, as global press freedom hits its lowest point in history.

The drop places Pakistan just one spot above the lowest category in RSF's rankings. Pakistani media reports attribute this decline to mounting political interference, financial strain on media organisations, and a surge in violence against journalists.

Recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) are widely blamed for exacerbating the situation. Critics argue the changes are intended to suppress dissent and restrict independent journalism.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has condemned the amendments, calling them "black laws" aimed at controlling the press. According to Geo News, these changes have triggered strong backlash from journalist bodies and civil society, who see them as a threat to fundamental rights.

The downgrade comes on the heels of a stark report by the Freedom Network titled Free Speech and Public Interest Journalism Under Siege, which described Pakistan's media landscape as facing an "existential threat.

Media outlets have also reported that the revised PECA law empowers a new regulatory authority with sweeping powers to remove content deemed contrary to the vague and politically charged "ideology of Pakistan"--a move heavily criticised by civil society and rights advocates.

Last year, global press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also called on Pakistan's federal and provincial governments to take immediate steps to reverse what it described as "an alarming deterioration in press freedom," as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

