Kabul [Afghanistan], June 19 (ANI): Following the United States (US) Department of State's latest report on human trafficking in Afghanistan, Taliban's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that human trafficking is done beyond the borders and "preventing it is not our responsibility," Khaama Press reported.

Taliban spokesperson said in a tweet on Saturday that human trafficking is conducted beyond the borders of Afghanistan and the caretaker regime is not responsible for its prevention.

Also Read | Khalistan Tiger Force Chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead in Canada.

He described the State Department's report as 'useless propoganda', and further said that anyone involved in human trafficking in Afghanistan would be severely punished, as per Khaama Press.

Acknowledging those claims, the spokesperson said that human trafficking is conducted beyond the borders of Afghanistan, which should be prevented.

Also Read | UK PM Rishi Sunak Shares Mother's Homemade Barfi With Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Watch Video).

According to a 2023 report of the United States Department of State, Afghanistan is listed among the eleven countries that are believed to have involvement in human trafficking in the form of government programs, including forced labor, sexual slavery in government camps and recruiting child soldiers.

As per the 2023 report by the US Department of State, Afghanistan and 10 other countries have a policy of human trafficking in the form of government programmes, forced labour, sexual slavery in government camps and recruiting child soldiers, Khaama Press reported.

According to the report, Myanmar, Cambodia, Eretria, North Korea, South Sudan and Venezuela are among the 24 countries with the lowest number of human trafficking. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)