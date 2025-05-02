London, May 2 (PTI) Prince Harry lost his appeal Friday challenging the UK government's decision to strip him of his publicly funded security after he stepped away from royal family duties and moved to the US.

The Court of Appeal ruled unanimously that a committee hadn't treated Harry unfairly when it decided to review his protection on a case-by-case basis each time he visits the UK.

The ruling is likely to leave the Duke of Sussex with a large bill to pay the UK government's legal fees — in addition to his own lawyers' costs.

It wasn't immediately clear if he would try to appeal to the UK Supreme Court.

The ruling upheld a High Court judge's decision last year that found a “bespoke” plan for the Duke of Sussex's security wasn't unlawful, irrational or unjustified. (AP)

