Vienna [Austria], December 11 (ANI): On International Human Rights Day, a protest was organized outside the Chinese Embassy in Vienna, as Tibetans, Uyghurs, and Chinese Christians came together to demand an end to systemic oppression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Organized by theTibetan Community Organisation in Vienna, the demonstration brought attention to the ongoing human rights violations carried out by the Chinese government against these marginalized communities.

Tibetan diaspora members led the protest, waving Tibetan flags and holding banners that condemned the CCP's ongoing actions in Tibet.Among the key issues raised were the destruction of Tibetan monasteries, forced relocations of Tibetan children into state-run colonial boarding schools, and what many described as a cultural genocide in Tibet.

Protesters called for global recognition of the atrocities and for international pressure on China to halt its repressive policies.Uyghur activists joined their Tibetan counterparts in solidarity, holding banners denouncing the religious and cultural persecution of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

They highlighted the Chinese government's ongoing crackdown on Uyghur Muslims, including the mass detention of Uyghurs in "re-education camps," forced labor, and the destruction of Uyghur religious and cultural sites.

Chinese Christians also participated in the protest, raising their voices against the CCP's increasing control over religious practices in China. They denounced the demolition of churches, the removal of crosses, and the harassment of religious leaders.

Protesters specifically decried the CCP's imposition of state-approved versions of Christianity, which they see as an infringement on their right to worship freely and practice their faith without interference.

The protesters' messages were clear: they demanded an end to the CCP's oppression and called on the international community to hold China accountable for its human rights abuses.

The demonstration was a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by these communities and their resilience in the fight for freedom and justice.

The event, held on December 10th, marked a significant moment in the global effort to raise awareness about human rights violations in China and to show solidarity with those who continue to suffer under authoritarian rule. (ANI)

