Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Golden Temple's Gurdwara Shaheed Bunga, a memorial to Shaheed Baba Deep Singh, is undergoing renovations.

This is a historic event that resonates with Sikh heritage and history. After the holy Sikh religious event known as the bhog (culmination) of the Sri Akhand Path, the renovation project was started. The important work, called "kar sewa," has been given to the esteemed head of Damdami Taksal, Harnam Singh Khalsa, KhalsaVox reported.

One of the holiest and most recognisable Sikh temples in the world, the Golden Temple, has a rich historical background.

Gurdwara Shaheed Bunga, erected in honour of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh, is located inside the grounds of this opulent temple. The memorial honours his unmatched bravery and selflessness in defending the Golden Temple, elevating it to the status of a monument of bravery, tenacity, and devotion, according to KhalsaVox.

The restoration project was launched with a strong spiritual component.

The air was full of exquisite melodies as revered ragis Harjinder Singh Srinagar and Karnail Singh chanted Gurbani Kirtan, following the Akhand Path. Renowned spiritual speaker Pinderpal Singh inspired the assembled followers with Sikhism's teachings by sharing his views and observations on the Gurmat.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, a prominent religious figure within the Sikh community, delivered a poignant address during the event.

He emphasized the pivotal role played by Shaheed Baba Deep Singh in safeguarding the sanctity of the Golden Temple, according to KhalsaVox.

The occasion was a celebration of the rich history and customs of the Sikh community as well as a renovation ceremony. Siropas, a customary Sikh sign of respect and gratitude, were given to dignitaries and notable figures from the religious and organisational domains who graced the occasion.

The start of the Gurdwara Shaheed Bunga reconstruction project signifies not only the building's physical restoration but also the Sikh community's steadfast commitment to maintaining its rich heritage and customs. (ANI)

