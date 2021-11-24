Moscow [Russia], November 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he has received a nasal COVID-19 vaccine.

"The next day, after a conversation with Denis Yuryevich [Logunov, the deputy head of the Gamaleya center, he himself administered the second part of this procedure to me, namely this nasal powder," Putin told a government meeting, adding that he felt no side effects.

Also Read | Tibetans Enduring Employment Crisis Due to Chinese Dominance Over Local Job Market.

Speaking about his revaccination, Putin mentioned that his antibody titer fell six months after the COVID-19 vaccination and experts advised him to take a booster dose. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)