Moscow [Russia], February 8 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin, following Russian-French talks, criticized NATO and its member state for giving a 'lecture' on Russia's armed force deployment in Ukraine.

He also accused NATO saying that they present the movement of Russian troops on its own territory as a threat of a Russian invasion.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said, "President Vladimir #Putin: NATO has designated Russia an adversary. While advancing its military infrastructure very close to our border, @NATO and its member states believe that they have a right to teach us where and how we can deploy our armed forces."

These statements come at a time when French President Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday said that he had managed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin not to "escalate" the crisis around Ukraine.

"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," Macron said as he arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the Ukraine crisis. (ANI)

