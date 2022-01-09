Moscow [Russia], January 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will dial in to a video conference of heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Monday to discuss Kazakhstan, his office said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an emergency meeting of the Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on January 10, 2022," a statement read.

The video summit of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will focus on the situation in Kazakhstan in the wake of violent protests and on ways to normalize it.

The sides do not plan to adopt any documents following the extraordinary session of the CSTO security council on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik. (ANI/Sputnik)

