Moscow, Feb 1 (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the US and its allies have ignored Russia's top security demands.

In his first comments on the standoff with the West over Ukraine in more than a month, Putin said the Kremlin is still studying the US and NATO's response to the Russian security demands they received last week.

But he said it was clear that the West has ignored the Russian demands that NATO will not expand to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations, refrain from deploying offensive weapons near Russia and roll back NATO deployments to Eastern Europe. (AP)

