Moscow, Apr 14 (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Western countries' attempts to phase out Russian gas imports will have a negative impact on their economies.

Speaking Thursday, Putin said European attempts to find alternatives to Russian gas shipments will be “quite painful for the initiators of such policies.”

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan Has ‘Comedic Talent’; Can Do ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Says Ex-Wife Reham Khan.

He argued that “there is simply no reasonable replacement for it in Europe now.”

Putin noted that “supplies from other countries that could be sent to Europe, primarily from the United States, would cost consumers many times more.”

Also Read | There Will Never Be Another Martial Law in Pakistan, Says DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar.

He added it would “affect people's standard of living and the competitiveness of the European economy.”

The European Union is dependent on Russia for 40% of its natural gas and 25% of its oil. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)