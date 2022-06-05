Doha [Qatar], June 5 (ANI): Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Qatar, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani received Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Amiri Diwan in Doha on Sunday.

"PM & Minister of Interior of Qatar, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani received VP @MVenkaiahNaidu at Amiri Diwan in Doha," tweeted MEA spox Arindam Bagchi while he informed about the congregation.

Continuing the thread, he said that both sides held delegation-level talks and reviewed bilateral relations including trade, investment, and economic and security cooperation.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu received a warm welcome from the Indian community as he arrived in Doha during his last leg of the three-country visit.

Naidu wrapped up his Senegal visit yesterday.

During his visit to these two countries, India signed two MoUs in Gabon and three MoUs in Senegal in different sectors which underlined the warm and friendly relations between the two countries.

Vice President Naidu, during his visit to Senegal also described India as the largest democracy in the world, and Senegal, as one of the most stable and model democracies in Africa.

On his three-country visit, Naidu is accompanied by Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Sushil Kumar Modi, Member of Parliament, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Member of Parliament, P. Raveendranath, Member of Parliament, and senior officials from the Vice President's Secretariat and the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

