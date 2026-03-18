Smoke rises following reported Iranian missile attacks after United States and Israel strikes on Iran, as seen from Doha, Qatar. (Photo/Reuters)

Doha [Qatar], March 18 (ANI): The Qatari Ministry of Defence has confirmed that its "armed forces have intercepted a missile attack" that "targeted the country" on Wednesday.

The official statement comes as countries across the Gulf reported intercepting drones and missiles amid a significant escalation in regional hostilities.

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While the ministry did not provide specific details regarding the origin of the projectile, the successful interception occurred during a period of heightened alert for "armed forces" across the peninsula.

"The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar," the Qatar's Defence Ministry posted on X.

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The reported incident in Qatar follows a series of similar defensive actions by neighbouring states, as multiple "countries across the Gulf" continue to monitor and neutralise incoming aerial threats.

In a direct diplomatic response to this deteriorating security situation, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry has announced that it will host "the foreign ministers of a group of Arab and Islamic countries" for a high-level meeting in the capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday evening.

According to a post on X by the Saudi foreign ministry, this consultative session is set to focus specifically on "consultation and coordination regarding ways to support the security and stability of the region."

These critical discussions are taking place against a landscape of rapidly intensifying hostilities throughout the Middle East, which have placed the entire region on edge.

The regional situation worsened following a combined American and Israeli military operation against Iran on 28 February, to which Tehran responded with multiple rounds of drone and missile strikes.

The latest developments come as the broader confrontation between the US, Israel, and Iran enters its 19th day. These retaliatory attacks have since targeted Gulf nations, Israel, and United States assets, marking the most significant security emergency the region has faced in years.

The impact of this escalating violence has been felt acutely beyond the battlefield, spilling over into major logistics and transport sectors.

International airports in Dubai and Doha have been forced to close repeatedly, causing disruptions that have severely hampered global trade, passenger travel, and the delivery of essential medical supplies.

In an urgent bid to address these developments, the upcoming high-level meeting follows an intensive period of diplomacy on Tuesday.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan conducted a series of telephone consultations with his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Algeria, and Bosnia and Herzegovina to lay the groundwork for the talks.

Ultimately, Wednesday's assembly signifies a unified attempt by Arab and Islamic nations to manage the ongoing consequences of the conflict.

The primary goal of the gathering is to establish a framework for de-escalation and prevent the regional crisis from deteriorating further. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)