Kabul [Afghanistan], September 12 (ANI): Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani arrived in Kabul on Sunday to meet with leaders of the Taliban, Sputnik reported.

Taliban's spokesperson Suhail Shaheen confirmed Al Thani's arrival to journalists in Kabul.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: France Refuses To Have Any Ties With Taliban Government, Says Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"Yes, he met with PM," Sputnik reported quoting the Suhail Shaheen who was asked about Al Thani's arrival.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the caretaker government, naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as interim prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the group, as his deputy.

Also Read | Unvaccinated May Be 10 Times More Likely to Die From COVID-19: US Study.

Mullah Yaqoob, one of the deputy leaders of the Taliban since 2016 and the son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, will act as caretaker Defence Minister. Abdul Salam Hanafi has been made the second deputy to Prime Minister Akhund.

No non-Taliban figures were immediately announced- an indication that the outfit had not bowed down to domestic and international pressure to create an inclusive regime. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)