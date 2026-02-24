Ngerulmud [Palau], February 24 (ANI): The Palau National Communications Corporation has announced the selection of trusted suppliers to deploy Open Radio Access Network (RAN) technologies nationwide, marking a historic milestone for digital infrastructure in the Pacific. Three US companies have been chosen to help build the network, which represents the first Open RAN deployment in the region.

The rollout is expected to significantly strengthen secure 4G and 5G connectivity across Palau, improving network resilience while expanding access to advanced telecommunications services. Open RAN technology allows operators to diversify suppliers and avoid reliance on single-vendor systems, enhancing both security and supply chain flexibility. Officials say the move will help safeguard critical communications infrastructure while creating new commercial opportunities for American technology firms.

Also Read | Moscow Explosion: IED Blast Near Savyolovsky Train Station Kills Police Officer and Assailant (Watch Video).

The initiative has been supported through cooperation with the Quad, a strategic partnership comprising the United States, Australia, India, and Japan. Together, the four partners have pledged approximately USD $20 million to help develop secure, trusted, and resilient telecommunications infrastructure in Palau.

The funding underscores a broader effort to promote high-standard digital development across the Pacific. By backing Open RAN deployment, the Quad aims to foster interoperability, transparency, and competition in telecommunications markets that have traditionally depended on a limited number of equipment providers.

Also Read | Peter Mandelson News: Ex-UK Diplomat Released on Bail in Epstein Files Investigation.

Open RAN architecture enables operators to mix and match hardware and software components from different vendors, reducing costs and encouraging innovation. For smaller island nations, this flexibility can be particularly valuable, helping them scale networks efficiently while maintaining strong cybersecurity protections.

The deployment in Palau is also seen as a strategic step in advancing trusted US digital technologies abroad. By supporting secure network infrastructure, the initiative strengthens economic ties between Quad members and Pacific nations while reinforcing digital sovereignty in the region.

As construction and deployment move forward, the partnership is expected to deliver long-term benefits, including improved connectivity for businesses, government services, healthcare, and education.

With the launch of the Pacific's first Open RAN network, Palau positions itself at the forefront of next-generation telecommunications in the region, setting a model for secure and resilient digital development among island nations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)