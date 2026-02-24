Moscow, February 24: A police officer and an unidentified assailant were killed early Tuesday when an explosive device was detonated near a patrol vehicle in central Moscow. The blast, which occurred just minutes after midnight near the Savyolovsky Train Station, left two other officers injured and hospitalized, according to the Moscow branch of the Interior Ministry.

The ministry reported that the suspect approached a traffic police vehicle stationed at the railway hub shortly after 12:00 a.m. local time. Upon his approach, the device detonated, killing the suspect instantly and fatally wounding one officer. The area, a major transport terminal in the capital’s downtown, was immediately cordoned off by emergency services. Moscow Car Bomb Blast: Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik Killed in Explosion Near Moscow, Pics and Video Surface.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a formal probe into the incident, treating it as an attempted murder of law enforcement and illegal possession of explosives. While forensic experts are currently reviewing surveillance footage and inspecting the wreckage, officials have not yet identified the assailant or established a potential motive. Russia Truck Fire Video: Five Cars Damaged As Truck Explodes in Moscow Highway.

The attack took place on the fourth anniversary of the start of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Security in the capital has remained heightened following similar incidents involving law enforcement targets over the past year.

