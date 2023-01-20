Dushanbe, January 20: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred 171km NE of Dushanbe in Tajikistan on Friday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake originating at a depth of 10km, was felt at 09:16:06 IST. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 6.2 Jolts East Java Province, No Potential for Tsunami.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 20-01-2023, 09:16:06 IST, Lat: 39.05 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 171km ENE of Dushanbe, Tajikistan," the NCS tweeted. Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Chamba District, No Casualty Reported.

No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

