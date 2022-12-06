Jakarta, December 6: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's East Java province on Tuesday, but there was no potential for a tsunami.

According to the national meteorological, climatological and geophysical agency, the earthquake occurred at 1.07 p.m. with the epicentre situated 284 km southwest of Jember Regency and at a depth of 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news reported. Earthquake in Indonesia: 162 Killed, Hundreds Injured After Quake of Magnitude 5.6 Strikes Java Island.

The tremors of the quake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, it said.

